Demonetisation impact: Smaller MSMEs see big shift from cash to e-payments, says Crisil

The survey, which covered more than 1,100 MSMEs between November 24 and December 24, found that almost half of the MSMEs with annual revenue of Rs 2 crore or less saw a substantial shift away from cash transactions.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Jan 06, 2017, 10.57 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Demonetisation impact: Smaller MSMEs see big shift from cash to e-payments, says Crisil

The survey, which covered more than 1,100 MSMEs between November 24 and December 24, found that almost half of the MSMEs with annual revenue of Rs 2 crore or less saw a substantial shift away from cash transactions.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Demonetisation impact: Smaller MSMEs see big shift from cash to e-payments, says Crisil

The survey, which covered more than 1,100 MSMEs between November 24 and December 24, found that almost half of the MSMEs with annual revenue of Rs 2 crore or less saw a substantial shift away from cash transactions.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Moneycontrol Bureau

Around 41 percent of micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) in India witnessed a shift away from cash to digital payments and cheques after the government's move to demonetise higher denominations, according to a survey conducted by Crisil.

Ashu Suyash, Managing Director and CEO, CRISIL says, “It is heartening to see this marked shift to cheque or electronic payments, especially in the traditional, cash-intensive sectors such as textiles, agricultural products, electrical equipment, steel, consumer durables and automobiles."

The survey, which covered more than 1,100 MSMEs between November 24 and December 24, found that almost half of the MSMEs with annual revenue of Rs 2 crore or less saw a substantial shift away from cash transactions. Whereas, only a third of the MSMEs with revenues above Rs 25 crore witnessed a greater shift towards digital payments.

MSMEs from Tier 2 cities and smaller towns have also seen a significant shift of around 42 percent to cheque or electronic payments.

"This indicates that the transition is geography agnostic, and, therefore, has greater implications in the way transactions take place in small cities and towns,” says Suyash.

MSMEs from small towns may face greater challenges due to heavy reliance on cash than in bigger cities.

Also, MSMEs from North and East India, according to Crisil, may report negative growth in revenues in the second half of FY17 due to the high amount of usage of cash in these regions.

MSMEs usually perform better in the second half of the fiscal year between October and March. But due to the cash ban, these enterprises may not see any growth this fiscal. Most MSMEs which were surveyed feel the pain would last till as long as June 2017.
Tags  micro small and medium enterprises MSME India demonetise digital payments Crisil textiles consumer durables automobiles East North
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Demonetisation impact: Smaller MSMEs see big shift from cash to e-payments, says Crisil

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.