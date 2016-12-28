Demonetisation impact: How has life changed for common man and businesses

Find how demonetisation has impacted common man and businesses across the country 50 days post 86 percent of the currency in circulation was demonetised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Dec 28, 2016, 07.41 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Demonetisation impact: How has life changed for common man and businesses

Find how demonetisation has impacted common man and businesses across the country 50 days post 86 percent of the currency in circulation was demonetised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Demonetisation impact: How has life changed for common man and businesses

Find how demonetisation has impacted common man and businesses across the country 50 days post 86 percent of the currency in circulation was demonetised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Find how demonetisation has impacted common man and businesses across the country 50 days post 86 percent of the currency in circulation was demonetised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016.

Watch videos for more ...
Tags  demonetisation common man businesses 50 days Narendra Modi currency
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Demonetisation impact: How has life changed for common man and businesses

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.