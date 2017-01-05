Demonetisation hits entry level 2-wheeler sales hardest

Himadri Buch Moneycontrol
The government’s demonetisation move has hit the entry level two-wheeler segment—where most transactions happen in cash—the hardest.
“Overall numbers suggest that two-wheeler segment has been hit the most due to demonetization,” said Shrikant Akolkar, Senior Equity Research Analyst at Angel Broking.
“Entry level bike sales largely takes place in the villages where the majority of bike or scooter purchases are done via cash transactions, which have come to a complete standstill. Also, lower middle-class people have deferred their purchase,” he said.
Industry estimates peg nearly 50 percent of bike sales coming from the rural market, largely driven by the entry level commenter segment bikes.
The shortage of legal tender has resulted in a decline in sales of two-wheelers and partly sales of cars across the country, adversely affecting the auto industry.
With only a limited amount of cash withdrawals happening via banks and ATMs, most customers have opted to postpone or even drop their purchase plans. Even the RTOs of some rural areas have a practice of collecting the road tax in cash, which has now stopped, making registrations complicated for people, auto analysts said.
Major two-wheeler companies such as Hero MotoCorp
, Bajaj Auto
and TVS Motor
have reported lower sales in December. In November too these companies had registered a decline in sales of two-wheelers.
Auto experts feel that a pick up in auto sales will be seen only after two-three months.
The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd reported 33.91 percent drop in its total sales in December in 2016 at 3,30,202 units as against 4,99,665 units a year ago.
Its rival, Bajaj Auto also witnessed its domestic bike sales declining by 11 percent at 1,06,665 units last month as against 1,20,322 units in the same month a year ago.
Similarly, Chennai-based TVS Motor witnessed domestic two-wheeler sales decline by 8.76 percent to 1,53,413 units in December as against 1,68,160 units in the same period a year ago. The bike sales fell 18.54 percent in the month under review at 58,189 units compared with 71,435 units in December 2015.
TVS’ sales of scooters also saw a dip at 55,536 units in December 2016 as against 65,025 units in December 2015, down 14.59 percent.