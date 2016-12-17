Dec 17, 2016, 01.02 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
With just a fortnight to the December 30 deadline, rural markets remain the worst hit due to demonetisation. Network18 traveled to Kanauji in UP for a ground report on small scale industries.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Demonetisation: Heres how small scale industries are faring
With just a fortnight to the December 30 deadline, rural markets remain the worst hit due to demonetisation. Network18 traveled to Kanauji in UP for a ground report on small scale industries.