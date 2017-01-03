Demonetisation done without knowing ground realities: Sharma

All India Congress Committee (AICC) coordinator for Chhattisgarh Anil Kumar Sharma today alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision of demonetisation without knowing the ground realities of the country.

"It appears that the decision (of scrapping high denomination currency) has been taken by a person who is completely unaware of ground realities," alleged Sharma.

As a part of Congress extensive nationwide drive against demonetisation, Sharma was here to highlight alleged trouble being faced by the people in the wake of the note ban.

"The currency which has been demonetised constituted 70 percent of our economy. Without making alternative arrangements, he took the decision," Sharma told reporters.

Accusing Bharatiya Janata Party of not fulfilling its poll promises, former Bihar Congress president Sharma said, "Modi ji had assured to bring back black money stashed in foreign banks and deposit 15 lakh in the accounts of each people but he failed to fulfil it".

Modi tries to divert the attention of people when they ask about his promises and key issues, he alleged.

In his speech on the new-year eve, Modi did not spoke a single word on people who died while standing on queues in banks, he said.

Sharma also claimed that Congress will be voted to power both at the Centre (2019) and state (2018) in the next elections.

Meanwhile, BJP's state spokesperson Sachchidanand Upasane said the entire country is with the prime minister over his demonetisation decision.

"PM's demonetisation decision has got support from each and every section of the society," he added.