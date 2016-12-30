Demonetisation decision taken hurriedly: Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen today said he felt the demonetisation decision was taken hurriedly without thinking about its consequence.
Dec 30, 2016, 10.14 PM | Source: PTI

"I don't think that this (demonetisation) decision was taken after considering all sides. It was taken hurriedly without thinking of consequences," he told mediapersons here.

"So far economics is concerned I find no reasoning behind this decision. It will have adverse effect," Sen said.

The Nobel laureate, who chairs Pratichi Trust, which works in the areas of health and education with special emphasis on gender equality, said implementation of midday meal project is not up to the mark in West Bengal.

"This project is very successful in Tamil Nadu, partly in Uttar Pradesh and other states. But in West Bengal the performance is average," he said after attending a programme of the trust here.

Tags  Amartya Sen demonetisation Nobel laureate
