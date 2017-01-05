ComMin to come out with LPI for states; to review ICDs

The commerce ministry today decided to introduce logistics performance index (LPI) to rank states and review the working of all internal container depots as a part of exercise to boost shipments of goods and services.

Briefing the media on the outcome of the second meeting of the Council for Trade Development and Promotion here today, Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said states, centre and industry deliberated upon all the issues concerning ways to promote exports.

"There are five good outcomes of this meeting. In the meeting, states have come up with lot of suggestions," she said, adding the DIPP will come up with LPI for all states.

It will start from 2016-17 only and for this the DIPP will soon start stakeholders consultations to develop parameters and a reporting mechanism for LPI.

The index will rank states on their logistics readiness as it is an important sector which creates huge number of jobs and help promote trade facilitation.

On the issue raised by the Kerala minister regarding cruise operations in India, she said there is lot of potential for this as it attracts both domestic and foreign tourists.

"Lot of cruise potential is there on the West Coast ... it has a great potential as a service sector. Many players are asking for ease of doing business in this. We have asked the CBEC to immediately form a group which can hold inter - ministerial consultations (on their issues)," she said.

She also said lot of states are demanding for internal container depots (ICDs) and customs freight stations (CFS).

As already 120 ICDs and 150 CFS are in existence, it was decided to conduct a status review of all these.

"We really do not know how many of them actually are optimally operating ... We have agreed to have a status review on how many ICDs/CFS are functioning optimally or lean or suffering or is there any need for more," she said.