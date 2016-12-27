COMMENT: Why taxing startup funding is nothing short of robbery  

American comedian Chris Rock has this running joke: ‘You don’t pay taxes – they take taxes’. It sums up what is uniquely an American way of collecting taxes. In India, too, it could pass for the ground reality. Startups, more than any other business venture, are at the receiving end of the government’s arm-twisting.

Taxmen have been using an amendment introduced in 2013 to the IT Act in Section 56(2)(viib) as a pretext to send tax claims. ‘Any consideration received by a company (startup) from a resident against the issue of shares exceeds the fair market value of such shares, such excess consideration is taxable in the hands of the startup as income’ reads the section.

An Economic Times report says that the Income Tax Department has issued such orders or adjustments in about 100 cases between November 30 and December 2016.

To add to the problem some IT officers have come out with an interpretation of their own. Some tax officials offer the argument that startups’ valuations should be based on their last round of funding. No wonder the smartest brain of twentieth century Albert Einstein said the hardest thing to understand in the world is the income tax.

There are two main issues with the interpretations given by income tax officials. First, the money received by startups constitutes capital receipts which find a mention in the balance sheet. Calculation of a fair value of a company is a subjective matter. It is dynamic and even at any given point of time it can change from person to person. Transferring any excess to the profit and loss account as income and then subjecting it to tax will only lead to litigation.

Some officers could have seen that fair value could lead to litigation. Hence, they have taken, as fair value, the valuation at which the last fund-raising was done. But, even in this case, if subsequent fund raisings are carried out at lower valuation, the earlier ones will be subject to tax.

Market valuation is dynamic and changes in company valuations are usually a function of various internal and external factors. Pre-demonetisation valuations will be sharply different than those in the period following this painful period. So does that mean tax officials will send a notice to every startup that raises further rounds of funding? Tough question to answer.

In case IT officials are suspecting foul play between investors and startups, sending notices to only one party will not solve the issue. It only displays lack of trust.

The Income Tax Department would do well to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches where he talks of relaxing rules to help Ease of Doing Business and promote his Start-up India programme. The last thing that a startup needs is the taxmen at its door. Running on a shoestring budget and bleeding cash for the first few years, these startups struggle to make ends meet. Spending money and time on litigation kills the entire spirit of entrepreneurship.

Modi and his taxmen have clearly not heard of US President Calvin Coolidge’s quote where he says ‘collecting more taxes than is absolutely necessary is legalised robbery.’