COMMENT: Why lower rates are unlikely to kick start economy immediately

One effect of demonetisation was visible immediately after the 50-day restriction on currency withdrawals was lifted. Flush with cash deposits, banks were compelled to reduce interest rates of term deposits to reduce the inflow of money.

Whether or not the government had nudged banks to reduce interest rates, most banks would have gone ahead anyway as lending rates are now pegged to deposit rates as per a recently adopted formula.

Markets expected a rate reduction, but the quantum came as a surprise. SBI, India’s largest lender, reduced interest rates by 90 basis points or 0.9 percent. Other public sector banks have also announced similar rate cuts.

One immediate inference that can be made from the move is that demonetisation did what two RBI governors could not. Banks were not willing to pass on rate cuts announced by central bankers as their pile of non-performing assets prevented them from doing so. Thus despite a 175 basis points cut in interest rates announced by the central bankers, bank lending became cheaper by only 100-120 basis points.

But post demonetisation, the 0.9-percent cut has now resulted in the total interest rate reduction by banks by 200 basis points, 25 basis points ahead of the policy cuts.

According to a CLSA report the large rate cut was a result of the incremental costs of new deposits being at only 3.5-4 percent and a sharp reduction in non-food credit demand which crashed to 6 percent from nearly 10 percent just ahead of the demonetisation announcement. Limited credit demand is forcing banks to invest in government bonds, which are yielding them only around 6.3 percent.

Banking stocks have reacted negatively to the news flow; CLSA feels that on an average, impact of a 5 basis point (0.05 percent) reduction in net interest margin (NIM) would result in profit before tax falling by 4 percent in FY18 for banks. However, as the new rates will be applicable to incremental lending the impact will be muted as the cost of funds has come down sharply, and so NIM would largely be unaffected.

But the key question is: Will the sharp interest rate reduction be able to revive growth? CLSA feels it would, especially in the retail segment such as housing loans, auto loans and personal loans. The BSE Auto index is already trading at the day’s high, even as the broad market is struggling near the day’s low.

The housing sector, especially low-cost housing, will also benefit from the interest rate subsidies announced by Modi during his speech on December 31.

Analysts are expecting the benefit of lower interest rate to flow across the economy. IDBI Bank said in a statement issued to media that interest rate reduction is expected to positively impact loan growth both in retail and in corporate lending.

It is theoretical to say that an interest rate reduction will lead to a spurt in demand. Critics, however, say that quantitative easing, which led to near zero interest rates for nearly a decade, proved this theory wrong. But quantitative easing was tried by central bankers of developed countries, which did not need too much infrastructure development or had few options for public spending.

In India, where the scenario is different as loans are moved from one bank to another for a 25-basis-point advantage, the current 0.9-percent sharp drop will surely result in a pickup in demand of leveraged products. This will result in a rollover to the remaining economy.

Having said that, the government’s reaction immediately after 50 days of demonetisation might now make people pause their buying until the Budget as expectations will be high that government might announce more sops to kick-start the economy, especially ahead of important state elections.