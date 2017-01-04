COMMENT: Why Chinese markets are scared of @realDonaldTrump

While Indian were busy grappling with demonetisation over the last two months, China has been jumping from one crisis to another. Donald Trump’s pre and post-election rhetoric is impacting China in more ways than one. All Trump needs to do to stir up China is post a tweet.

Chinese financial markets, especially the currency and bond markets, are witnessing the highest levels of volatility seen since the financial meltdown in 2008.

The onshore Chinese Yuan has lost the most in the last two decades as it reaches the 7-per-dollar-mark. The Yuan dropped 4 percent over last three months as dollar hit a 14 year high against 16 currencies globally.

Reflecting the depreciation in its currency, Chinese bond markets have gone in a tizzy. Trading in bond market had to be briefly halted twice in a span of three weeks on account of increased volatility. From a low of 2.66 percent, yield on the 10-year bond have zoomed to 3.39 percent by mid-December and currently is around 3.14 percent mark.

A faster-than-expected currency depreciation has impacted Chinese businesses. Most of the bigger companies and infrastructure projects in China have borrowed in US dollars. Unfortunately, many of these companies earn their revenue in the local currency and thus do not have a natural hedge to cover currency fluctuations.

Falling currency would mean companies to pay more Yuan to convert it into dollars to repay loans. As of September 2016 quarter Chinese businesses had borrowed USD 1.2 trillion in dollar-denominated debt.

Just like India, an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve has resulted in money leaving Chinese shores. A slowing economy is adding to the country's trouble. The similarity between the two countries does not end there. Chinese banks are also facing problem of non-performing assets (NPA) just like back home.

A McKinsey Global Institute report puts the NPA numbers in China to be as high as 15 percent. To boost growth the Chinese government promoted infrastructure projects on borrowed money, without giving too much consideration to its financial feasibility. A sizeable amount of debt has been on account of these projects. As Yuan depreciates, these accounts are likely to be added on to the list of NPAs.

China has a total debt of around USD 28 trillion, equivalent to 160 percent of the country’s GDP, signaling the high level of leverage the economy runs on. A slowing economy combined with a depreciating currency will aggravate the situation further.

The Chinese banking system is already facing liquidity issues, especially with respect to small businesses. Reports say nearly 60 percent of small businesses have reported shortfalls in December. Tightening of liquidity as banks rush to buy dollars for repayments is having an adverse impact on growth rates. Rising interest rates are not helping either.

In order to plug the outflow of currencies, Chinese government has imposed curbs on money leaving the country. Foreign currency purchases by individuals have been pegged at USD 50,000. In a move to reduce its reliance on dollar, just before Trump officially names China a currency manipulator, People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has changed the basket of currency on which it pegs its currency from 13 to 24. But this too has worked against the country. The currencies that have been added to the basket are from the emerging market and sway more rapidly than the dollar. These reactions by the policy makers in China are only adding to the volatility in the financial markets.

Efforts taken by the Chinese government have not pacified the markets, but the biggest threat is still out there. As President-elect Donald Trump takes over the official @POTUS twitter account, Chinese government would be eagerly waiting to see if the restrictions he had talked about are actually implemented. Nudging General Motors and Ford to shift jobs back to the US has already added a few thousand likes to @realDonaldTrump twitter handle. Restricting Chinese imports' tweet can set it on fire.