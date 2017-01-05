COMMENT: Time Gadkari checked execution before announcing new projects

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping is considered to be one of the most efficient ministers in the government, who is regularly seen launching new road or port projects. Gadkari frequently compares his track record, which he measures in terms of the kilometers of roads constructed under his regime, with that of the previous government.

Gadkari's efforts have resulted in record pace of construction touching a high of 20 km per day as compared to around 11 km per day by the UPA government. As a result of bank’s hesitation in funding road projects, Gadkari and his team came up with innovative ways of getting projects funded. A hybrid annuity model (HAM) as compared to the conventional models was launched to jump-start projects.

However, carried away by initial success, Gadkari set the bar too high for his team. Recent data published in Financial Express shows the performance in a poor light. Reports suggest only 30 percent of the highway construction target has been achieved in the first nine months of the current fiscal; Against an expected construction of 15,000 km only 4,625 km of road has been constructed.

The number of new projects awarded is even lower. Between April to December 2016 only 27 percent of new projects were awarded. Against a target of 25,000 km only 6,843 km was awarded.

Though the numbers are higher than any previous year, it being much lower than projected does not reflect well on the minister. The problem is not about another minister making tall claims but market buying these claims. Investors extrapolate the announcements and end up buying stocks that are likely to benefit if projects are awarded to those companies. In the present case even projects that were awarded are running behind schedule.

A recent industry update report by Spark Capital points out the award activity for national highways projects has slowed down in the last few months on account of seasonality (prolonged monsoon), land acquisition problems, delay in executions and large number of pending financial closures for HAM projects. Only 8 out of the 27 projects awarded under HAM have achieved financial closure, while 2 have been terminated.

Bankers are not too impressed with the terms of HAM since their compensation is low in case a project is terminated. Further, an HAM project awardee’s requirement is also not adding to the bankers comfort. Short track-record and low equity funding requirement criteria for winning a project is a clear red flag for any banker.

Gadkari’s ministry has clearly relaxed the norms without giving much thought to financial feasibility and comfort for bankers.

Further, land acquisition continues to delay project. Spark Capital in its report has said that such delays are visible in the pace of execution in all the companies. PNC Infratech is the worst hit with 80 percent of road projects awarded since FY16 are delayed. Ashoka Buildcon is witnessing around 47 percent, Sadbhav at 43 percent and KNR has seen 19 percent of the projects delayed.

Gadkari, however, seems unfazed with the delays. In election-bound Uttar Pradesh the minister announced Rs 2 lakh crore worth of road projects, even as the state has seen only Rs 7,000 crore of roads built during the year.

It is high time the minister concentrates on implementation and easing the hurdles faced by companies and bankers instead of making big claims and watching the projects getting delayed.

Road builders have not done much on the bourses over the last two years. Investors had piled up on these stocks during the first year of the NDA government in the hope that more roads will be built and companies would benefit from it. Market is clearly disappointed with the visible non-performance, hope the minister sees it before he announces another grandiose project.