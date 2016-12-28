COMMENT: Signs of normalcy in economy even as Modi, Rahul trade barbs

With barely two days left for demonetisation curbs to expire (hopefully, provided there are no fresh rules again), opposition parties have stepped up the ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool boss Mamata Banerjee want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resign if the chaos continues.

Opposition parties say the masses are still reeling from the aftershocks of demonetisation, while the government is pointing to increased use of digital cash transfers as a sign that demand destruction is not as bad as it is being made out to be.

Both sides may be partly right, with the true picture somewhere in between.

Amid the political cacophony, there are signs that the economy is crawling back to normalcy. A key indicator of this trend in rural India was an increase in the sowing figure compared to last year.

Another good indicator is the Vashi fruit and vegetables market--the second largest in the country--functioning normally. A trader from Vashi has been quoted in a Financial Express report saying that only 10 percent of daily trade now happens in cash.

Footfalls at malls have picked up in the winter holiday season. Despite fears of an impact on tourism, recent data shows a 9 percent increase in foreign tourist visiting India in November.

Raamdeo Agarwal of Motilal Oswal said in an interview to CNBC said that auto sales have recovered significantly in urban region. Broking firm CLSA too has a similar view. Some analysts are expecting a steep fall in December sales numbers, but that is also because most buyers defer purchase to the new year so as to get a better price in the resale market later on.

Even as queues outside ATM’s and banks have declined, cash as a medium of transaction has come down. Transactions on the electronic platform has increased considerably. Reports say that doctors, colleges, shop-keepers are all signing up for cashless mode of transaction. Number of merchants signing up has increased 3.5 times.

An Economic Times report says e-commerce card transaction has increased by 284 percent, quick service restaurants have witnessed an increase of 164 percent in electronic transaction while supermarkets have seen a 156 percent increase in cashless transaction.

Forced adaptation to electronic transaction has resulted in normalcy in most part of the economy. Some sectors like real estate are yet to see demand pick-up. But a reduction in interest rates is likely to see some traction in the space.

With normalcy slowly but surely returning, Modi may soon have enough ammunition to counter Rahul’s and Mamata’s call for his chair.