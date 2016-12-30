COMMENT: Higher tax numbers: Dont uncork the bubbly yet, Mr Jaitley

A visibly pleased Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced a net increase in collection of all taxes. He claimed this as proof that demonetization was working.

“A lot more money has come into the banking system, while the ability of banks to support economic activity has increased, direct and indirect tax collections have gone up significantly,” he said.

Data shows that income tax collection till December 19 rose 14.4 percent year-on-year. After accounting for large refunds, the net rise in collection was 13.6 percent compared to 7.3 percent during the same period last fiscal.

As for indirect taxes, revenue increased 26.2 percent till November 30. Within that, central excise collection surged 43.5 percent, customs grew 5.6 percent and service tax jumped 25.7 percent. Tax collections have touched 65 per cent of the budgeted estimate for the fiscal so far.

But it may well be a case of celebrating too soon. A closer look at the numbers and other reports over the last few days suggest that the figures could be a flash in the pan.

Let’s take the case of income tax first. It has been reported that 16 top companies have registered a sharp decline in their advance tax payments for the December 2016 quarter. Total advance tax payment of the top 43 firms in Mumbai increased by only 10 percent during the quarter and 8.12 percent since the start of the fiscal.

This means that the only way the overall figure would have increased was either by an increase in tax by smaller companies or increase in personal tax. Reports say that both these heads have shown higher growth rates. Tax deducted at source (TDS) collection has seen a jump of 15 percent as compared to 11.43 percent in the previous fiscal, while self-assessment tax jumped 21.14 percent as compared to 6.47 percent.

It has been reported that advance tax collections in third quarter shows that tax paid by the top 20 individuals soared 60-150 percent. Reports say that a number of new entrants have also deposited advance tax.



Most new entrants are small businessmen and traders who have not been filing returns earlier. Mumbai alone has reported as 24 percent jump in individual advance tax which has driven by higher deposits from doctors and chartered accountants.

Sudhir Kapadia, national tax leader Ernst & Young, has been quoted as saying that the spurt in tax would have come from past income, which is being reported now since taxpayers have to exchange old currency notes with new ones. So while the base of taxpayers may have risen as a result of demonetization, the onus is now on the tax department to ensure that this is not a one-off event.

Higher indirect taxes all corroborate with the data of higher income tax collections. Higher excise and service tax numbers have to be reported by the businessmen and professionals if they want to justify their advance tax numbers. Though imports have increased by only 2.2 percent in November a 6 percent rise in customs duty has to do partly with rising commodity prices and lower under-invoicing.

The numbers clearly highlight that the growth in tax collection is more on account of compliance rather than growth. Increasing compliance was one of the desired outcome of demonetisation, which will increase the tax collection going forward and is a welcome step.

Taking on his critics Jaitley said “..there would be areas which would be adversely impacted but what was predicted by the critics has to have rationale with the revenue collection. Assessment can be unreal but revenue is real.” We would only like to add that devil is in the detail.