COMMENT: Even after rate cut, EPF could still be a crowd favourite

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation’s decision to reduce interest rates on the savings of over 15 crore people to a seven-year low of 8.65 percent has left the unions and political class fuming. The Opposition, already up in arms against the government over the recent curbs on deposits in the wake of demonetisation, has quickly called for a repeal.

Let’s not forget that as early as 2011-12 the Congress had undertaken a similar exercise when it slashed the rates on provident fund savings to 8.25 percent from 9.50 percent in one go.

But politics can hardly be said to weigh on matters of interest rates – of deposits or loans. Inflation and the overall interest rate scenario in the economy decide how much the government will be paying on provident fund deposits. Currently, inflation is well below RBI’s comfort zone of 4 percent, while interest rate on the 10-year bonds is at 6.5 percent. The interest rate reduction should be seen in the light of these two enabling matrices.

EPF members have always been a privileged lot. They have enjoyed a higher interest rate than other instruments. Even after the reduction to 8.65 percent, provide fund savers still have the highest interest rates. To boot, they are tax free. The closest at 8.5 percent is the Sukanya Samriddhi Account, which a government piggybank for a girl child. The lowest is the Kisan Vikas Patra at 7.7 percent.

Ideally, the government had enough room to cut the rates further, given the sharp deterioration in rates. But it didn’t. As such, EPF members shouldn’t be complaining.

One might argue that National Pension Schemes (NPS) offer higher returns, but they are market-determined and can be very volatile. Not to mention, they are taxed at withdrawal.

Reports say that the EPF fund would have made losses and would have had to dig into its reserves if it maintained its interest rate at 8.8 percent. With the reduction to 8.65 percent, the fund has some surplus left to pay interests.

As for union leaders, who are still complaining over lower EPF rates, government should call their bluff and allow employees to choose between various saving instruments. Many, and no surprises here, would root for EPF.