COMMENT: Demon slayed, reveals data; now Jaitley’s booster shot awaited

Experts were shouting from the roof tops or from wherever they could, that demonetisation will bring down the economy to its knees. Politicians, taking cue from these experts, raised the pitch many notches. But data points emerging from various agencies suggest that the noise levels do not tally with facts.

First was the outcry that rural India, which is dependent largely on cash is being strangulated by the note ban. But Rabi crop sowing and fertilizer sales data, which was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech on December 31, 2016, have shown a higher growth. Sowing is a labour-intensive process which depends to a large extent on casual labour who are paid on a daily basis. A 6 percent growth in sowing over last year clearly suggests that the process has not been impacted.

Further, tractor sales also do not show any signs of trauma from demonetisation. Mahindra & Mahindra, the largest tractor player in the country, posted a 9.2 percent YoY growth in tractor sales in December 2016.

However, the demonetisation effect was visible in two-wheeler sales. Apart from Royal Enfield all other two-wheeler vehicle sales were impacted. The worst hit was Hero Motors -- the largest player with sales dropping by a whopping 34 percent. Analysts at JM Financial point out that Hero sales were impacted largely on account of poor rural sales and high level of inventories at the beginning of the month.

Conversely, auto sales as a whole were not as disappointing as they were made out to be. Maruti the largest player saw its sales fall by only one percent but other players in the passenger vehicle segment like Tata Motors posted a 35 percent growth; Toyota posted 22 percent higher sales and Renault sold 9 percent more vehicles. Credit Suisse conceded that December volumes by and large were much better than expected, though they themselves are perplexed over the wide gap between two-wheeler and four-wheeler sales.

Surprisingly, vehicles used in construction did well, but this was on account of road building and mining activities, says the JM Financial report.

Even more surprising is the core sector growth of 4.9 percent for the month of November 2016, which was supposed to be severely impacted as many suggested that the country has come to a standstill. Though the growth rate is lower than 6.6 percent posted in October 2016, the fact that it was still a positive number signals that the country continued to grow. The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors – coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity –which contribute 38 percent to the total industrial production was positive implying the limited impact of demonetisation.

Experts are now saying that the impact on core sector would be felt in the month of December and also that the main impact of demonetisation has been felt in the non-core sectors.

There is no doubting the fact that demonetisation has disrupted the economy, but the numbers suggest the impact was not as bad as it was made out to be. The key question now is how long would it take for the situation to normalise.

The construction sector will need a big push from the government. Cement sector numbers highlight the severity of the impact of demonetisation. The affordable housing scheme announced by the government will not be enough to revive the sector. Rural economy will add to the economy as rabi crops are likely to be good, but other sectors would need a big push from the government to revive. The automobile sector, especially the four-wheelers segment, seems to be largely unaffected. Some players have already announced price hikes.

Data shows the economy has not sunk deep. It is still hovering around the surface. A big push from finance minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget is something that the market is watching for signs that would put the economy on a stronger growth path.