Challenges aplenty for new accounting norms in insurance

The implementation of Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) in the insurance sector is likely to be a tumultuous affair with the industry still coping with the changes post the numerous revisions in the regulations. The report submitted by the committee on the implementation of the new accounting norms has proposed that life insurance products should not be unbundled.

Bundling involves selling more than one product with a life insurance product. Being bundled with another product, the prices are also cheaper. However, not all policyholders want such multiple products and have the option to opt out.

“All the linked products (unit linked products and variable insurance products) and all the non-linked products (including variable insurance products classified as non-linked products) are recommended not to be unbundled,” the report said.

In November 2015, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had constituted an Implementation Group under the chairpersonship of VR Iyer, Member, finance and investment to examine the implications of implementing Ind AS, 4 address the implementation issues and facilitate formulation of operational guidelines to converge with Ind AS in the Indian Insurance sector.

The present regulations in effect require that all obligations and rights of an insurance contract are recognised on the balance sheet. These obligations and rights are recognised in separate line items either as liabilities or insurance reserves. From now on, there would need to be product wide disclosures depending on the category, where additional manpower will be required for this activity.

As per the recommendation of the report, the existing stipulations for life companies to revalue investment property at a minimum every three years and general insurance companies not to revalue investment property. This could be crucial especially for players like Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) who have heavy investments in property across the country.

As per the roadmap laid down by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for the insurance sector for implementation of Ind AS, insurers/insurance companies are required to prepare Ind AS based financial statements for accounting periods beginning from April 1, 2018 onwards with comparatives for the periods ending 31st March 2018 or thereafter.

In the initial years, Ind AS financial statements would be available for less than five years, e.g., for the year 2018-19, with comparatives for the year 2017-18, information would be available for two years. However, if an insurer intends to be listed at a later stage, there could be issues related to availability of data which is being discussed with the authorities.