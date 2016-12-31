Centre extends deadline for rabi crop insurance till Jan 10

The Union Government has extended the timeline for farmers to get enrolled in the rabi crop insurance scheme till January 10, Maharashtra agriculture minister Pandurang Fundkar said today.
Dec 31, 2016, 06.00 PM | Source: PTI

Centre extends deadline for rabi crop insurance till Jan 10



Centre extends deadline for rabi crop insurance till Jan 10



Centre extends deadline for rabi crop insurance till Jan 10


"The earlier deadline of registration for the crop insurance scheme for rabi season was December 31. It has been extended to January 10 so as to enable more farmers to be benefitted from the initiative," said Fundkar.

The insurance is being offered by National Insurance Company and their officials will be facilitating enrollment of farmers in the scheme, the minister said.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition in legislative council, Dhananjay Munde in a statement today claimed that he had written a letter on December 28 to chief minister seeking some relaxation for rabi crop insurance registration.

Munde who is unhappy with the 10-days extension, said, "I had demanded extra one month's time for the farmers but that demand has not been met." Munde in his letter contended that farmers do not have sufficient amount of money in hand due to demonetisation and hence they should get more time to get their crop insured. 

Tags  Centre Rabi crop farmers Maharashtra
Centre extends deadline for rabi crop insurance till Jan 10
