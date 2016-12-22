CBDTs changes to indirect transfer provisions may hit FPIs

Certain tax changes could hamper foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) as the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued clarification on applicability of indirect transfer provisions.

Under the indirect transfer provisions contained in Section 9 (1Xi) of the Income Tax Act, all income arising from any asset or source of income in India or through the transfer of a capital asset situated in India, shall be deemed to accrue or arise in India.

The clarification states that if all offshore funds deriving more than 50 percent of its value from Indian capital assets, and the value of the holding exceeds Rs 10 crore, the transaction would be taxed in India.

Investors buying and selling units of India focused funds will have to pay long-term/short-term capital gains tax as applicable and investors having less than 5 percent voting rights in fund will not be subject to tax.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Punit Shah and Tejas Desai's interview to Surabhi Upadhyay on CNBC-TV18.



Q: Your thought first is this something that the market would perhaps get a bit worried about?



Shah: I would believe definitely yes – the fact that there are 20 frequently asked questions (FAQs) which are issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) all those 20 questions were raised by the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) with the tax authorities to seek clarification and if you look at those FAQs – clearly FPIs are saying that it is impossible for them to comply with this indirect transfer tax regime of India, where overseas investors are transferring their stake or they are selling their stake and they would have to withhold tax, they would have to pay tax in India, they would have to comply with the Indian tax regime, regulations, compliances which to my mind seen virtual impossibility and therefore this representation which was made with the CBDT to represent that this provision should not apply to them while the FAQs have come out, the clarifications have come out which clearly says that all the laws as it is would apply to all the FPIs and their investors and therefore they need to comply with this regulations. To my mind it is a big blow – it will create lot of disruption and lot of compliance issues for the FPIs in India.



Q: Now we understand broadly what the department is talking about that if you are investor into a fund that primarily dedicated to India that deriving more than 50 percent of its value from the underlying Indian assets it could be Indian company’s shares then there would be an incidence of taxation. Is this going to impact fund flows that are coming into these offshore funds?



Desai: Look I am not a stock market analyst, but one thing I can definitely say that when the large India focussed funds or the large emerging market funds with a significant India allocation when they look at this circular they are certainly not going to like it, because what you are doing here is essentially those who are big on India the circular is going to impact them.



It is going to enforce on them significant compliance burden. They will have to track the exits of their investors, withhold taxes, deposit them into the Indian treasury. All of this is something which is very different from how the international markets operate and to that extent I do think that this is going to impact those funds and they are not going to like it.



Q: If you could clarify to us what is going to be the incidence of taxation and what is going to be this rate of tax that will be applied. Right now nobody was paying it so it was zero and is there any clarity from which financial year is this applicable?



Shah: 2-3 questions which you raised and answers are fairly simple and very difficult. So, the law is very clear that if he tax incidence is applicable as per the current provisions, then the tax rate would be as high as 15 percent for the short-term capital gains and it would be actually 30-40 percent for short-term capital gains, depending on the structure.



And it could be 20 percent for the long-term capital gains which is more than one year because these are not listed shares in India, these are shares or units of foreign portfolio investors overseas. Therefore the concessional treatment will not be available to the overseas investors and therefore there is a very huge incidence of tax which they would face in this situation.



Similarly, as you are aware, this law came because of the Vodafone controversy where the overseas transfer happened and the value in the form of Indian company was in India and therefore, overseas transfer was taxed between Vodafone and Hutch. And the law was then amended retrospectively from 1961 onwards.



So, essentially, this law as such is applicable retrospectively and therefore is applicable to every transfer which is happening now. So, it is already operational and that is what this circular says in so many words.



Q: Your interpretation of the applicability of this.



Desai: I would agree with what Punit is saying. The law is clearly applicable retrospectively from April 1, 1961. But really what the tax office can do is to go back seven years under the law and that is something that we need to watch out for that how they apply this circular in the context of existing assessments and in the context of assessments that have already been completed and where the tax office has the time to go back seven years under the law to reopen those cases. So, that is something that one will need to really watch out for in terms of how this is really applied on the ground by the tax administration.



