In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Bobby Parikh of BMR Advisors says the clarifications made by Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT) could be a cause for concern for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI).



Giving more clarity on the indirect transfer provisions, the CBDT last Thursday, said that if a fund owns more than 50 percent of its assets in India and if an investor in that fund owns more than 5 percent of it, the investors will be taxed an additional 20 percent on short-term capital gains and 40 percent on long-term gains.



This move may affect most private equity and some India dedicated funds.



"There are rates that apply to investments made by FPIs in the Income Tax Act. Zero percent for long-term capital gains, and 15 percent for short-term. But this is only for securities. The question arises whether the same rate will apply to the units of the offshore funds traded by investors is not known for now," says Parikh.



Ketan Dalal, Senior Tax Partner at PwC adds that the incremental taxing of offshore fund investors will cause panic.



