Cash crunch returns? RBI data indicates fall in currency in circulation

Cash crunch appears to be back as data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday indicates that the currency in circulation grew at a much slower pace in the last week of March.

Reports came earlier this week suggesting that ATMs continue to run short on cash since the RBI lifted the cash withdrawal limit and the availability of low-denomination Rs 500 and Rs 100 notes are scarce.

RBI releases data with a two week lag on how much money is in circulation with the public. The latest data suggest that Rs 22,190 crore is the amount of money that came in circulation for the last week of March.

