Cash crunch returns? RBI data indicates fall in currency in circulation

The latest data suggest that Rs 22,190 crore is the amount of money that came in circulation for the last week of March.
App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions

Home » News » Economy

Apr 07, 2017, 10.56 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Cash crunch returns? RBI data indicates fall in currency in circulation

The latest data suggest that Rs 22,190 crore is the amount of money that came in circulation for the last week of March.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Cash crunch returns? RBI data indicates fall in currency in circulation

The latest data suggest that Rs 22,190 crore is the amount of money that came in circulation for the last week of March.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Cash crunch appears to be back as data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday indicates that the currency in circulation grew at a much slower pace in the last week of March.

Reports came earlier this week suggesting that ATMs continue to run short on cash since the RBI lifted the cash withdrawal limit and the availability of low-denomination Rs 500 and Rs 100 notes are scarce.

RBI releases data with a two week lag on how much money is in circulation with the public. The latest data suggest that Rs 22,190 crore is the amount of money that came in circulation for the last week of March.

Watch video for more.

Tags  currency RBI Economy cash crunch currency in circulation ATM short on cash

Ads by Google