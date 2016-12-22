Dec 22, 2016, 08.35 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Aditya Puri, MD of HDFC Bank, who heads CNBC-TV18’s India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) jury, said that if demonetisation is executed as envisaged, then it will bring in a lot of efficiencies.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Cash ban positive in long-run; investment push needed: Experts
Aditya Puri, MD of HDFC Bank, who heads CNBC-TV18’s India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) jury, said that if demonetisation is executed as envisaged, then it will bring in a lot of efficiencies.
Aditya Puri (more)
Managing Director, HDFC Bank |
Watch video for more..
Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the Enforcement Direct
It will become the first depository to get listed
With cash low in the system and wallets running dr
Suspicious transactions by hawala dealers are unde