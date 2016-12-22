Cash ban positive in long-run; investment push needed: Experts

Aditya Puri, MD of HDFC Bank, who heads CNBC-TV18's India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) jury, said that if demonetisation is executed as envisaged, then it will bring in a lot of efficiencies.
Dec 22, 2016, 08.35 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Cash ban positive in long-run; investment push needed: Experts



Cash ban positive in long-run; investment push needed: Experts



While there will be a drop in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the short-run due to demonetisation, it is a good step, Aditya Puri, MD of HDFC Bank said.

Puri, who heads CNBC-TV18’s India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) jury, further said that if demonetisation is executed as envisaged, then it will bring in a lot of efficiencies.

A growth rate of 7.5-8 percent is possible for India, according to Puri.

Speaking on non-performing loans (NPAs), SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya said that many large NPAs are now becoming operating project and some resolution is coming in large ticket NPAs.

While demonetisation has hit business confidence, it will help move financing of small businesses to official channels, she added.

The experts of the IBLA jury are cautiously optimistic for 2017.

Shikha Sharma of Axis Bank said that consumption and investment need to kick-start for growth. Post cash crunch, recovery has been much faster, she added. 

The Goods & Services Tax (GST) is a worry, said Harsh Mariwalla, Chairman of Marico .

It is important for the government to find right factors of growth, believes Sanjay Nayar, CEO of KKR India. Investment led factors, especially private investment, are needed.

Watch video for more..

Tags  NPAs HDFC Bank Aditya Puri Arundhati Bhattacharya State Bank of India Axis Bank Harsh Mariwalla Marico KKR India Sanjay Nayar

