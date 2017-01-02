Cabinet likely to finalise PSU insurance listing norms shortly

M SaraswathyMoneycontrol
The general insurance industry is expected to see the first moves towards listing of the public sector insurers in the next few weeks. Sources said the cabinet note prepared for this process is likely to be finalised by the end of this month. A senior official aware of the development said that the aim was to complete the formalities before Budget discussions begin.
The insurance industry currently only has one listed insurer -- ICICI Prudential Life
Insurance.
Public sector insurers include New India Assurance, United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance and National Insurance. General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) is also part of the listing consideration and is the sole state-owned reinsurer in India.
“The focus will be to decide on a road-map for the listing and also bring out a plan to improve the balance sheet of these insurers before being listed on the exchanges,” the official said. He added that the aim was to have at least one to two of them listed by the end of the financial year 2017-18.
During the Budget for 2015-16, it was announced that the government plans to list the public general insurers.
Data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) showed that all the four public sector insurers reported net profits during the year 2015-16, even though there was a drop from the previous fiscal.
On the one hand, while the boards of these insurers have approved the Initial Public Offering (IPO), profitability — particularly underwriting profitability--remains a challenge. Once they move closer to the IPO process, insurers will have to look at reducing the underwriting losses.
There are concerns that in segments like group health even when the claims are high, discounts are being offered in premiums during policy renewals. This has impacted the books of the companies. The regulator has also raised concerns about heavy discounts being offered and had asked the insurers to look at the costs involved in a business before fixing the premium.
Underwriting losses were due to the high claims in segments like motor third party insurance and health insurance. Health insurance and motor insurance had claims ratio at 98.43 percent and 81.18 percent, respectively.
The incurred claims ratio (net incurred claims to net earned premium) of the Motor Segment rose to 81.18 percent in the year 2015-16 from the previous year’s ratio 77.14 percent.
Due to this, the underwriting losses (difference between premiums collected and expenses, claims) of the non-life insurance companies increased to Rs 14962 crore in 2015-16, from Rs 10576 crore in the previous year.
The underwriting losses increased by 41.47 percent over previous year. The public sector insurers’ losses increased by 54.42 percent to Rs 10839 crore in 2015-16 from Rs 7019 crore in 2014-15.