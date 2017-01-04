Cabinet gives nod to signing of agri pact with Portugal, Kenya

The proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) was approved in the Cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Jan 04, 2017, 04.13 PM | Source: PTI

Cabinet gives nod to signing of agri pact with Portugal, Kenya

The proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) was approved in the Cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Cabinet gives nod to signing of agri pact with Portugal, Kenya

The proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) was approved in the Cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Cabinet gives nod to signing of agri pact with Portugal, Kenya
The Cabinet today gave its approval to two separate bilateral agreements that India will sign with Portugal and Kenya for co-operation in agriculture and allied sectors.

The proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) was approved in the Cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The agreements will come into force on the date of their signing and will remain valid for five years, an official statement said.

The two MoUs provide for setting up of a joint working group for developing a detailed co-operation programme and monitoring implementation of the bilateral pact.

The MoU to be signed with Portugal covers exchange of scientific and technical information, trade in plants and plant products, exchange of information in phytosanitary issues, training programmes, seminars and visits of experts and consultants.

The proposed agreement with Kenya will focus on agricultural research, animal husbandry and dairy, livestock and fisheries horticulture, natural resource management, post-harvest management and marketing.

The two countries will also work on soil and conservation, water management, irrigation farming system development, integrated watershed development machinery, sanitary and phytosanitary issues, among others.

The pact can automatically be renewed for a further five years unless either party notifies the other in writing, six months before the expiry of the validity, of the intention to terminate it, the statement added.

Cabinet gives nod to signing of agri pact with Portugal, Kenya
