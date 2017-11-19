App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomy
Nov 18, 2017 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Businesses can edit August, September GSTR-3B returns from November 20

The initial sales return in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime is filed by businesses in form GSTR-3B.

 
 
GST Network will launch a facility for businesses to make changes to their August and September GSTR-3B return forms beginning November 20, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said today.

The Modi-led Group of Ministers (GoM), set up to look into GSTN glitches, also met Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani.

Nilekani assured them that GSTN will work smoothly, Modi said after the fourth meeting of the GoM here today.

He said Infosys has added 100 engineers for the project in the last one month. Now, 621 Infosys IT engineers are working on GSTN.

Besides, the technology major has deployed 30 resident engineers all over the country to coordinate between state commissionerates and GSTN.

The GoM has tasked GSTN, the company handling the IT backbone for the new indirect tax regime, to develop taxpayer friendly utilities so that they are interactive in nature.

Every utility should have the option for preview, edit, validation, pop-ups, specific error message and print and the GSTN along with Infosys will develop it, Modi said.



While taxpayers were allowed to make changes in July GSTR-3B return form, the facility was not available for subsequent months.

About 2 lakh return filers were stuck because of this non-availability.

It has been decided that by November 20 the editing facility for GSTR-3B returns for August and September will be launched by GSTN, Modi said.

He said after the last GST Council meeting in Guwahati, about 80 per cent of the issues relating to rates have been resolved.

Now, simplification of processes and procedures needs to be done which GSTN will do in collaboration with Infosys, Modi added.

