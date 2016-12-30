'Budget should take advantage of opportunity given by cash ban'

Although it may be tough to have a conclusive view of the effects of demonetisation in just 50 days, the move has got the support of people and the government needs to cash-in on the opportunities provided by the cash ban, says Janmejaya Sinha, Chairman of Boston Consulting Group Asia Pacific.Sinha says he himself has been a strong believer in a shift to digital payments, but he says government needs to provide the public with ample infrastructure to facilitate the move. The government also needs to keep a watch on cyber security risks, he says.He also says the government should ensure that cash does not dominate the system soon again.