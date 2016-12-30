Dec 30, 2016, 06.17 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Janmejaya Sinha says he himself has been a strong believer in a shift to digital payments, but he says government needs to provide the public with ample infrastructure to facilitate the move. The government also needs to keep a watch on cyber security risks, he says.
Budget should take advantage of opportunity given by cash ban
Janmejaya Sinha (more)
Chairman, Boston Consulting Group Asia Pacific |
