Budget should take advantage of opportunity given by cash ban

Janmejaya Sinha says he himself has been a strong believer in a shift to digital payments, but he says government needs to provide the public with ample infrastructure to facilitate the move. The government also needs to keep a watch on cyber security risks, he says.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Dec 30, 2016, 06.17 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

'Budget should take advantage of opportunity given by cash ban'

Janmejaya Sinha says he himself has been a strong believer in a shift to digital payments, but he says government needs to provide the public with ample infrastructure to facilitate the move. The government also needs to keep a watch on cyber security risks, he says.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Budget should take advantage of opportunity given by cash ban

Janmejaya Sinha says he himself has been a strong believer in a shift to digital payments, but he says government needs to provide the public with ample infrastructure to facilitate the move. The government also needs to keep a watch on cyber security risks, he says.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Janmejaya Sinha (more)

Chairman, Boston Consulting Group Asia Pacific |

Although it may be tough to have a conclusive view of the effects of demonetisation in just 50 days, the move has got the support of people and the government needs to cash-in on the opportunities provided by the cash ban, says Janmejaya Sinha, Chairman of Boston Consulting Group Asia Pacific.

Sinha says he himself has been a strong believer in a shift to digital payments, but he says government needs to provide the public with ample infrastructure to facilitate the move. The government also needs to keep a watch on cyber security risks, he says.

He also says the government should ensure that cash does not dominate the system soon again.

Watch video for more.

Tags  demonetisation Boston Consulting Group Janmejaya Sinha cash ban
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Budget should take advantage of opportunity given by cash ban

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.