Jan 04, 2017, 11.55 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The current government, in its first budget, had raised the deduction on interest paid to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1.5 lakh. For first time home buyers, the NDA government had also, in its second budget allowed for an additional deduction of Rs 50,000 on interest on home loan.
Budget may increase interest deduction on home loans by Rs 50k
