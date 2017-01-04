Budget may increase interest deduction on home loans by Rs 50k

The current government, in its first budget, had raised the deduction on interest paid to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1.5 lakh. For first time home buyers, the NDA government had also, in its second budget allowed for an additional deduction of Rs 50,000 on interest on home loan.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Jan 04, 2017, 11.55 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget may increase interest deduction on home loans by Rs 50k

The current government, in its first budget, had raised the deduction on interest paid to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1.5 lakh. For first time home buyers, the NDA government had also, in its second budget allowed for an additional deduction of Rs 50,000 on interest on home loan.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Budget may increase interest deduction on home loans by Rs 50k

The current government, in its first budget, had raised the deduction on interest paid to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1.5 lakh. For first time home buyers, the NDA government had also, in its second budget allowed for an additional deduction of Rs 50,000 on interest on home loan.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Budget may increase interest deduction on home loans by Rs 50k
Moneycontrol Bureau

In order to stimulate demand in the real estate sector, the government may increase the deduction limit for the interest paid on a home loan to Rs 2.5 lakh from the earlier Rs 2 lakh in the upcoming Budget. This amendment will be made in Section 24 of the Income-Tax Act.

The current government, in its first budget, had raised the deduction on interest paid to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1.5 lakh. For first time home buyers, the NDA government had also, in its second budget allowed for an additional deduction of Rs 50,000 on interest on home loan.

This extra deduction could however, only be availed if the loan is taken between April 1 2016 and March 31 2017 and if the property value does not exceed Rs 50 lakh and loan value is kept under Rs 35 lakh.

The Budget committee has started taking feedback from the stakeholders. 
Tags  real estate government Budget Income-Tax Act NDA government Budget committee
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Budget may increase interest deduction on home loans by Rs 50k

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.