Budget may increase interest deduction on home loans by Rs 50k

In order to stimulate demand in the real estate sector, the government may increase the deduction limit for the interest paid on a home loan to Rs 2.5 lakh from the earlier Rs 2 lakh in the upcoming Budget. This amendment will be made in Section 24 of the Income-Tax Act.The current government, in its first budget, had raised the deduction on interest paid to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1.5 lakh. For first time home buyers, the NDA government had also, in its second budget allowed for an additional deduction of Rs 50,000 on interest on home loan.This extra deduction could however, only be availed if the loan is taken between April 1 2016 and March 31 2017 and if the property value does not exceed Rs 50 lakh and loan value is kept under Rs 35 lakh.The Budget committee has started taking feedback from the stakeholders.