CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, quoting sources, say while there is plan to bring corporate taxes down to 25 percent level, focus this Budget will be on personal income tax.

The government is likely to lower personal taxes than corporate taxes, top sources say adding that the big push for economy will come from rate cuts.



CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, quoting sources, say while there is plan to bring corporate taxes down to 25 percent level, focus this Budget will be on personal income tax.



This could be done to give taxpayers a sense of reward for the pain they experienced due to demonetisation. Also, with cash crunch, the government would not want to look like they are favouring corporates over regular tax payers.



This could mean some tweaking in exemption rules, Bhan said adding that changing the slabs, as anticipated earlier, could impact government’s revenue.



Watch video for more..