Blog: Amending DTAAs buried black money route into India: FM

Addressing a press conference today, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that India has signed the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) amendments with Singapore.- Demonetisation data is yet to be tabulated but the situation has normalised to quite an extent, crowds at banks have reduced significantly: FM

FM: RBI adding high denomination notes every day. From tomorrow, all currency in recirculation will augment existing currency stock #DDay pic.twitter.com/4DSlSVzEPm — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 30, 2016

- After 2019, Switzerland will provide real-time information on investments made post 2018- From March 2017 to 2019, capital gains will be shared by India and Singapore and after 2019 the entire capital gains will come to India: FM- Investments in India till March 31, 2017 will be grandfathered: FM

FM:DTAA with Singapore,Mauritius & Cyprus give full exemption on capital gains to investors as there's no cap gains in contracting countries pic.twitter.com/OzFHhhPU8p — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 30, 2016

- FM says amending DTAAs have buried route of black money into India- There was apprehension that old provisions were being used for round-tripping and revisiting DTAAs was important to tackle black money: FM

- 2016 has been a significant and historic year with respect to Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements: FM- Singapore arrangement based on same terms as Mauritius: FM