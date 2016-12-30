Blog: Amending DTAAs buried black money route into India: FM

Addressing a press conference, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that India has signed the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) amendments with Singapore.
Dec 30, 2016, 06.33 PM

Blog: Amending DTAAs buried black money route into India: FM

Addressing a press conference, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that India has signed the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) amendments with Singapore.

Blog: Amending DTAAs buried black money route into India: FM

Addressing a press conference, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that India has signed the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) amendments with Singapore.

Arun Jaitley, Finance Minister, GoI
Addressing a press conference today, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that India has signed the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) amendments with Singapore.

17:45 hrs - Demonetisation data is yet to be tabulated but the situation has normalised to quite an extent, crowds at banks have reduced significantly: FM

17:41 hrs -


17:39 hrs - After 2019, Switzerland will provide real-time information on investments made post 2018

17:37 hrs - From March 2017 to 2019, capital gains will be shared by India and Singapore and after 2019 the entire capital gains will come to India: FM

17:35 hrs - Investments in India till March 31, 2017 will be grandfathered: FM

17:34 hrs -


17:32 hrs - FM says amending DTAAs have buried route of black money into India

17: 30 hrs - There was apprehension that old provisions were being used for round-tripping and revisiting DTAAs was important to tackle black money: FM

17:29 hrs -


17:28 hrs - 2016 has been a significant and historic year with respect to Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements: FM

17:26 hrs - Singapore arrangement based on same terms as Mauritius: FM

Blog: Amending DTAAs buried black money route into India: FM

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.