Blog: Amending DTAAs buried black money route into India: FM

Dec 30, 2016, 06.33 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Addressing a press conference, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that India has signed the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) amendments with Singapore.
|
FM: RBI adding high denomination notes every day. From tomorrow, all currency in recirculation will augment existing currency stock #DDay pic.twitter.com/4DSlSVzEPm
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 30, 2016
FM:DTAA with Singapore,Mauritius & Cyprus give full exemption on capital gains to investors as there's no cap gains in contracting countries pic.twitter.com/OzFHhhPU8p
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 30, 2016
FM @arunjaitley : All 3 major DTAAs (Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement) amended this year (Singapore, Mauritius & Cyprus) #Tax #DTAA pic.twitter.com/Dfv7WURPXE
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 30, 2016
