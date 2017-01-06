Banks' loans rose 5.1 % yoy in two weeks to Dec 23 - RBI

Indian banks' loans rose 5.1 percent in the two weeks to Dec. 23 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 15.2 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 89.40 billion rupees (USD1.31 billion) to 73.48 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 23. Non-food credit rose 38.00 billion rupees to 72.43 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 51.40 billion rupees to 1.05 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 750.80 billion rupees to 105.16 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 23.

Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=39182)

(USD1 = 67.9869 Indian rupees)