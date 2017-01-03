Banks cut base rates; home, corporate loans to be cheaper

Housing, auto and corporate loans are all set to become cheaper with half a dozen PSU and private banks today steeply reducing benchmark lending rate by up to 1.48 percent after spurt in deposits following demonetisation.

Taking a cue from State Bank of India , other lenders including largest private sector lender ICICI Bank and state-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce and Andhra Bank announced cut in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR).

SBI yesterday reduced the lending rate by a good 0.9 percent after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his new year eve address urged the banks to focus on the needs of poor and lower middle class and middle class.

The reduction in lending rates may prompt increase in credit offtake which has moderated substantially putting burden on balance sheet of banks.

Home loan rate for ICICI Bank will come down between 0.45 and 0.6 percent depending on quantum and category.

Another private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank too reduced the MCLR rate by up to 0.45 percent.

The bank has reduced MCLR by 0.20 percent to 9 percent from 9.20 percent for 1-year tenor, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement.

However, MCLR for the three-month period has been reduced by 0.45 percentage points to 8.40 percent while lending rate for 2 and 3 years has been brought down to 9 percent from 9.25 percent.

As far as the youngest Bandhan Bank is concerned, it has cut its MCLR by 1.48 percent to 10.52 percent effective tomorrow.

With this, the bank has cut its loan rate for small borrowers by almost 4 percentage points since it started operations in August 2015, Bandhan Bank said in a statement.

Oriental Bank of Commerce has reduced the one-year MCLR rate by 0.8 percent to 8.60 percent while Andhra Bank has brought it down by similar percentage point to 8.65 percent effective today.

Dena bank has reduced marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.75 percent to 8.55 percent for 1 year tenor, the bank said in a statement.

Yesterday, the country's largest lender SBI along with PNB and Union Bank of India, slashed lending rates by up to 0.9 percent.

Following the reduction, lending rate of SBI for a one-year loan has came down to 8 percent from 8.90 percent.