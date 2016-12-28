Bank staff body slams demonetisation as unplanned move

The union members demanded ample supply of currency in ATM machines and sought a CBI probe in the alleged irregularities committed by some bank employees.
Dec 28, 2016, 09.53 PM | Source: PTI

Bank staff body slams demonetisation as 'unplanned' move

The union members demanded ample supply of currency in ATM machines and sought a CBI probe in the alleged irregularities committed by some bank employees.

Bank staff body slams demonetisation as unplanned move

The union members demanded ample supply of currency in ATM machines and sought a CBI probe in the alleged irregularities committed by some bank employees.

1 Comments
Bank staff body slams demonetisation as unplanned move
A bank employees' association today criticised the demonetisation move as an "unplanned" decision of the central government, saying it has adversely impacted the lives of general public and banks' staff members.

The union members demanded ample supply of currency in ATM machines and sought a CBI probe in the alleged irregularities committed by some bank employees.

Lodging a protest here at Ambedkar Circle, the association claimed the government has failed to bring the normalcy even as the 50-day deadline is about to get over.

It also alleged that RBI, with its repeated statements, has put the bank employees under tremendous pressure, affecting their professional and public lives.

Alleging that only 30 per cent of the required currency was being given to the banks, State Bank Employees Association General Secretary Mahesh Mishra said in a statement that the families of affected bank employees should be compensated.

Bank staff body slams demonetisation as unplanned move
