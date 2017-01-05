Bank credit to agri sector up to 12.1% in September qtr

Banks loans to agriculture sector rose marginally to 12.1 percent in the quarter ended September as compared to 11.9 percent in the first quarter of the financial year 2016-17, according to Reserve Bank.

Banks share of credit to industry reduced to 40.1 percent in July-September quarter from 40.7 percent in the first quarter.

RBI today released the quarterly data on 'Outstanding Credit of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), September 2016.

The findings is based on the data collected from 1,10,606 offices of 91 schedule commercial banks, excluding RRBs.

RBI data showed that the share of housing loans and vehicle loans in total credit of banks increased marginally to 10.6 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively in September 2016 from 10.4 percent and 2 percent, respectively in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The contribution of the large credit accounts, having credit limit above Rs 25 crore, declined further to 44.8 percent in the reporting quarter from 46 percent in June 2016.

The weighted average lending rate (WALR) came down marginally to 11.26 percent in the second quarter from 11.28 percent in first quarter.