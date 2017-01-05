Bank credit to agri sector up to 12.1% in September qtr

Banks loans to agriculture sector rose marginally to 12.1 percent in the quarter ended September as compared to 11.9 percent in the first quarter of the financial year 2016-17, according to Reserve Bank.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Jan 05, 2017, 07.00 PM | Source: PTI

Bank credit to agri sector up to 12.1% in September qtr

Banks loans to agriculture sector rose marginally to 12.1 percent in the quarter ended September as compared to 11.9 percent in the first quarter of the financial year 2016-17, according to Reserve Bank.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Bank credit to agri sector up to 12.1% in September qtr

Banks loans to agriculture sector rose marginally to 12.1 percent in the quarter ended September as compared to 11.9 percent in the first quarter of the financial year 2016-17, according to Reserve Bank.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Bank credit to agri sector up to 12.1% in September qtr
Banks loans to agriculture sector rose marginally to 12.1 percent in the quarter ended September as compared to 11.9 percent in the first quarter of the financial year 2016-17, according to Reserve Bank.

Banks share of credit to industry reduced to 40.1 percent in July-September quarter from 40.7 percent in the first quarter.

RBI today released the quarterly data on 'Outstanding Credit of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), September 2016.

The findings is based on the data collected from 1,10,606 offices of 91 schedule commercial banks, excluding RRBs.

RBI data showed that the share of housing loans and vehicle loans in total credit of banks increased marginally to 10.6 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively in September 2016 from 10.4 percent and 2 percent, respectively in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The contribution of the large credit accounts, having credit limit above Rs 25 crore, declined further to 44.8 percent in the reporting quarter from 46 percent in June 2016.

The weighted average lending rate (WALR) came down marginally to 11.26 percent in the second quarter from 11.28 percent in first quarter.

Tags  Banks loans agriculture sector Reserve Bank WALR
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Bank credit to agri sector up to 12.1% in September qtr
Wire News
Platinum Member
687 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.