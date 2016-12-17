Aviation sector on upswing, says minister Raju

Emphasising that the domestic aviation sector is on the "upswing", Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju today said there has been an exceptional growth in recent years, but lack of timely capacity expansion at airports remains a cause of concern.

Air connectivity can be an enabler for the country to move to a higher growth trajectory, the civil aviation minister said.

"Indian aviation industry is on the upswing and today stands at an inflection point in its chequered history. We have recorded an exceptional growth in the past two years," he said at an event here.

Domestic air passenger growth has been more than 20 per cent for nearly two years while local carriers are also embarking on significant fleet expansion plans.

Striking a note of caution, the minister said (lack of) timely capacity expansion at airports at big cities and metros remains a cause of concern.

"Though the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as well as other private and greenfield airport operators have significant investments in the pipeline, they run the risk of falling behind the passenger growth figures," Raju noted.

With India's changed international image, an improved economic environment, increased regional business potential and growth in tourism, "We are strategically placed to launch into higher trajectory of growth by using air connectivity as an enabler," he added.

Last month, the civil aviation ministry launched Air Sewa -- a one-stop solution for all aviation-related needs and governance.

Raju also said more than 200 nodal officers have been identified and trained in the overall aviation ecosystem for quality disposal of grievances received through Air Sewa.