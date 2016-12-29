Asset quality of banks deteriorated: FSR report

The Financial Stability Report (FSR) published by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that the banking sector was under stress primarily on account of the burden of non-performing assets (NPAs) which increased sharply during the year.FSR report said that the banking stability indicator (BSI) shows that the risks to the banking sector remained elevated due to continuous deterioration in asset quality, low profitability and liquidity. The GNPA (gross non-performing advances) ratio of scheduled commercial banks increased to 9.1 percent in September 2016 from 7.8 percent in March, pushing the overall stressed advances ratio to 12.3 percent from 11.5 percent.“The large borrowers registered significant deterioration in their asset quality,” the report said.According to the report, the banking stability indicator (BSI) shows that the risks to the banking sector remained elevated due to continuous deterioration in asset quality, low profitability and liquidity.Overall, the report reiterated that the stress on banking sector, particularly the PSBs remain significant. The results of the latest systemic risk survey conducted by the Reserve Bank in October 2016 indicated that among risks affecting the financial system, ‘global risks’ were perceived to be in ‘medium’ category while average quality of credit was expected to remain unchanged over the next quarter.The stress test indicated that under the baseline scenario, the GNPA ratio may increase from 9.1 percent in September 2016 to 9.8 percent by March 2017 and further to 10.1 percent by March 2018. If the macroeconomic conditions deteriorate, the GNPA ratio may increase further under such consequential stress scenarios. However, the system level CRAR may remain above the required regulatory minimum. Among the bank groups, PSBs may continue to register the highest GNPA ratio. Under baseline scenario, it had said that the PSBs’ GNPA ratio may increase to 12.5 percent in March 2017 and then to 12.9 per cent in March 2018 from 11.8 percent in September 2016, which could increase further under a severe stress scenario.The bank-wise estimation of expected losses and unexpected losses arising from credit risk shows that 33 banks, which had a 74 per cent share in the total advances of the select 60 banks, may be unable to meet their expected losses with their existing provisions. On the other hand, six banks (with a 7 percent share in the total advances of the select banks) were estimated to have unexpected losses exceeding their total capital.The FSR report said that the business growth of scheduled commercial banks remained subdued with public sector banks (PSBs) continuing to lag behind their private sector peers. The report also said that the system level profit after tax (PAT) contracted on a year-on-year basis in the first half of 2016-17.The FSR report said that the macro stress test shows that GNPA ratio of SCBs may increase further if macroeconomic conditions deteriorate sharply. It said that the public sector banks may record the highest GNPA ratio and lowest capital to risk-weighted asset ratio (CRAR) among bank-groups although the capital to risk-weighted asset ratio (CRAR) at the system as well as bank-group levels may remain above the required regulatory minimum.On a net basis, the report said that mutual funds followed by the insurance companies were the biggest fund providers in the system while NBFCs followed by SCBs were the biggest receivers of funds.Given the higher level of impairment, it said that SCBs may remain risk averse in the near future as they focus on cleaning up their balance sheets and their capital.With respect to the financial sector regulations, the report said that while regulatory measures on partial credit enhancement will support the corporate bond market in India, the guidelines on market mechanism and large exposures will help in reducing banks’ exposures to large corporates.It further said that the macro-prudential and other regulatory measures are expected to enhance transparency in the functioning of financial markets and empower customers with wider product-choices and more effective mechanism for grievance redressal.Among the other regulators, the report talked about the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that has taken several measures that include tightening of insider trading norms and enhancing transparency in the policies and procedures adopted by credit rating agencies (CRAs).Also, the guidelines issued by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) seek to address operational aspects such as monitoring the foreign direct investment in insurance sector, approval of share transfer, and ceiling of holdings on various classes of investors, among others. It added that he National Pension System (NPS) continued to gain traction in terms of the number of subscribers as well as assets under management (AUM).