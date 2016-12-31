As It Happened: PM Modi thanks countrymen for note ban 'sacrifices', offers sops

With that, we bring our live blog to a close.But one can say one thing safely: the note ban was not the last bold decision that the government took in order to fulfill the country's aspirations.As difficult as the cash crunch has been for ordinary Indians, the PM's high social capital, communication of his intentions, and some thinking-on-the-feet through what some call policy u-turns, he may have come out with his reputation intact, if not enhanced.The build-up to the PM's address today and the rapt attention his speech received is a testimony to that.Not sure what New Year revellers who watched the speech live will take away from this. The PM clearly showed he is not a man for populism. He was also constrained from announcing any major scheme due to the Budget that takes place one month from now.The interest subvention scheme for the lower income groups will reinvigorate the housing sector, says developer Rohit Raj Modi of Ashiana Housing. "Notable was the PM urging bankers to use excess funds to wisely offer loans and think of the common man.Reactions coming in to the much-awaited speech. "It is a speech that gives hope," economist Shannkar Aiyer tells CNN-News18. "There is not a lot of populism. But the steps were basically to alleviate the pain of farmers and the rural class, which were seen as being affected the most by the note ban, and kickstart the economy again."With that, the PM has ended his speech. Thanking the country for taking the tough decision in its stride. Saying demonetisation will be good for the long term. Announces a number of small steps to please rural India, farmers, women, senior citizens. No major schemes announced."More than half of this country is comprised of the youth. There is nothing that we cannot once we have made up our minds. I want to tell the nation that the journey of transforming this country has begun."My fellow citizens. Political experts will analyse the move that we undertook on November 8. But the common man who supported us, their views will matter."The PM goes on to announce a number of sops for senior citizens, pregnant women and farmers. Feels like a mini Budget speech.- Government will take care of interest of 60 days for some farm loans.- Rs 20,000 crore in NABARD funds will be given to farmers.- 3 crore Kisan Credit Cards will be converted into RuPay credit cards.- Banks asked to raise cash credit limit for small business from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.Pregnant women will get Rs 6,000 for delivery and vaccination expenses.- Senior citizens to get 8 percent interest on fixed deposits up to Rs 8 lakh.The government has also doubled the loan amount that can be sanctioned collateral-free to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the credit guarantee fund to Rs 2 crore from Rs 1 crore, says the PM.The announcements start. "We are launching two housing schemes.""In 2017, those want to construct homes will get up to 4 percent interest subsidy for loan amounts up to Rs 9 lakh and 3 percent up to Rs 12 lakh," says the PM. This will give a part of the government's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.A feel-good speech so far. No announcements. Will one come through?I would like to make a request to banks. Never before in the history of banks have they witnessed such a flurry of deposits. On this occasion, I would urge bankers to think about the common man while conducting their business."Bank employees worked day and night after the note ban. I want to thank them. A few bad apples were also caught indulging in wrongdoings.World over, there is a realisation that black money, which funds terrorism, militancy, drug trade etc, needs to be tamed, says the PM."We decided to go after tax evaders. They will now face the law. But at the same time, we are also keen to alleviate the sufferings of the innocent.""How long do you think we should have been fooling ourselves?" the PM asks countrymen. "Will you believe that only 24 lakh people have declared incomes over Rs 10 lakh per year? So many cities in this country have more than 10 lakh cars."Today, if Lal Bahadur Shastri, Ram Manohar Lohia, JP Narayan or Kamaraj were alive, they would have been proud [by the country's sacrifice to cleanse black money].""We are now trying our best to restore normalcy to banks. Utmost attention will be paid to rural areas."The menace of black money had reached a break point, says the PM. Note ban was a drive towards purity."My countrymen. I know that in these 50 days, you had to stand in queues, undergo a lot of pain. I received a lot of letters. But in those letters, many citizens wrote to us saying that they were willing to sacrifice for the long term good of the nation."My dear fellow citizens," he begins. "The country witnessed a historic decision after Diwali. Indians have been stifled by corruption. We undertook a sacrifice to cleanse this country of the ills of black money, counterfeit currency and terrorism. And I am glad that 125 crore people chose to be patient in order to fight these demons."The speech has started.Welcome to the live coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's televised address to the nation. Today's address is a follow-up to the government's landmark November 8 decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.The bold move, taken to flush out unaccounted, or black, money, and counter the menace of counterfeit currency, has attracted attention around the world, seeing as it has impacted the lives of Indians in a major way.PM Modi, who in his November 8 announcement, urged his fellow citizens to take any hardships arising from the move in stride and asked for 50 days to restore the economy back to normalcy, is expected to outline the steps the government has taken since and may announce some steps to either please the common man.