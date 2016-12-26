As Dispute Resolution scheme ends this month, CBDT issues 8 FAQs

The FAQs hint that all the disputes, including the ones before amendment of Retrospective Taxes in 2012, will come under the current scheme. Disputed relating to technical service fee and royalty will also be covered under the scheme.
Dec 26, 2016, 03.34 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

As Dispute Resolution scheme ends this month, CBDT issues 8 FAQs

The Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT) has issued eight frequently asked questions (FAQs) list with regard to the Dispute Resolution Scheme that ends on December 31.

In order to avail the dispute resolution scheme, companies will have to withdraw legal cases and also stop contesting constitutional validity of back-dated amendments to the income tax laws.

The FAQs hint that all the disputes, including the ones before amendment of Retrospective Taxes in 2012, will come under the current scheme. Disputes relating to technical service fee and royalty will also be covered under the scheme.

CNBC-TV18’s Timsy Jaipuria reports that tax payment under the scheme cannot be done in installments.

In the 2016-17 Budget, the government had announced scheme to settle retrospective tax disputes under which interest and penalty would be waived off if the companies paid principal tax amount.

Watch video for more..
Tags  CBDT Dispute Resolution Scheme tax
