Dec 26, 2016, 03.34 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
The FAQs hint that all the disputes, including the ones before amendment of Retrospective Taxes in 2012, will come under the current scheme. Disputed relating to technical service fee and royalty will also be covered under the scheme.
As Dispute Resolution scheme ends this month, CBDT issues 8 FAQs
