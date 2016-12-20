Andhra Pradesh to pass 2016 Cyber Security Bill: Sources

With the new policy, a mandatory 5 percent IT budgetary spending will be allotted for cyber security and digital finance, internet safety may become a part of school and university curriculum.

With the new policy, a mandatory 5 percent IT budgetary spending will be allotted for cyber security and digital finance, internet safety may become a part of school and university curriculum.

With digital transactions on the rise, Andhra Pradesh is focussing on increasing cyber security. Sources close to the development told CNBC-TV18 learns the state is gearing up to pass the 2016 Cyber Security Bill, which will impart training to banks, financial institutions and small businesses on internet safety measures.



With the new policy, a mandatory 5 percent IT budgetary spending will be allotted for cyber security and digital finance, internet safety may become a part of school and university curriculum.



Watch video for more.