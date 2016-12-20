Andhra Pradesh to pass 2016 Cyber Security Bill: Sources

With the new policy, a mandatory 5 percent IT budgetary spending will be allotted for cyber security and digital finance, internet safety may become a part of school and university curriculum.
Dec 20, 2016, 10.36 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Andhra Pradesh to pass 2016 Cyber Security Bill: Sources

With the new policy, a mandatory 5 percent IT budgetary spending will be allotted for cyber security and digital finance, internet safety may become a part of school and university curriculum.

Andhra Pradesh to pass 2016 Cyber Security Bill: Sources

With the new policy, a mandatory 5 percent IT budgetary spending will be allotted for cyber security and digital finance, internet safety may become a part of school and university curriculum.

Nithya Balakrishnan

, CNBC-TV18 |

With digital transactions on the rise, Andhra Pradesh is focussing on increasing cyber security. Sources close to the development told CNBC-TV18 learns the state is gearing up to pass the 2016 Cyber Security Bill, which will impart training to banks, financial institutions and small businesses on internet safety measures.

With the new policy, a mandatory 5 percent IT budgetary spending will be allotted for cyber security and digital finance, internet safety may become a part of school and university curriculum.

Tags  Andhra Pradesh Cyber Security Bill digital transactions internet safety
Andhra Pradesh to pass 2016 Cyber Security Bill: Sources

