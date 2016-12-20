Dec 20, 2016, 10.36 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
With the new policy, a mandatory 5 percent IT budgetary spending will be allotted for cyber security and digital finance, internet safety may become a part of school and university curriculum.
Andhra Pradesh to pass 2016 Cyber Security Bill: Sources
Nithya Balakrishnan (more)
CNBC-TV18