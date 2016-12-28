A year on, Universal Health Insurance only remains on paper

The Universal Health Insurance scheme that was to be introduced in India is still to be implemented. Insurance officials said that the ministry is yet to provide a final blueprint for the plan which was to subsume the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY).

In his Budget speech last year, finance minister Arun Jaitley has announced a New Health Protection Scheme. He had expressed concern that a serious illness of family member(s) causes severe stress on the financial condition of the poor and economically weak families, shaking the foundation of their economic security.

In order to help such families, the Government will launch a new health protection scheme which will provide health cover up-to Rs 1 lakh per family, the Finance Minister said. For senior citizens of the age 60 years and above belonging to this category, an additional top-up package up to Rs 30,000 will be provided,” he had then said.

However, the contours of how the policy will be framed including who will be eligible, premiums and how will the process of allocating the states for each insurer.

“The existing tenders for the RSBY schemes are being renewed only for a short duration. While the initial deadline was to launch this new scheme by April 1, this looks unlikely,” said the chief of a large general insurance company.

In India, more than two thirds of expenditure on health is through Out of Pocket (OOP) which is considered inefficient and the least accountable way of spending on health. Health inflation is around 18 percent on an average which makes hospitalisation an expensive affair.

RSBY scheme was launched in 2008 for Below Poverty Line (BPL) households, but has been expanded to cover other defined categories of unorganised workers. The beneficiaries under RSBY are entitled to hospitalisation coverage up to Rs 30,000 per annum on a family floater basis, for most of the diseases that require hospitalisation.

The beneficiaries need to pay only Rs 30 as registration fee for a year while Central and State government pays the premium as per their sharing ratio to the insurer selected by the State Government on the basis of a competitive bidding.

Due to the confusion around the launch of the new schemes, RSBY tenders that are coming in for renewal are being done so only for three to six months. It is not clear whether all insurers will be eligible to participate or only the public sector insurers would be a part of it.

Once the new scheme is launched, all states will have to re-work the tender process to select the lowest bidder for the scheme in that particular area. It is anticipated that premium payments could also be made cashless.

Insurers are of the view that the new health scheme would enable that the number of ailments/procedures where complete cost of treatments can be covered would increase than in the existing scheme.