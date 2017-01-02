3659 industrial units set up in Himachal in last 4 years: Govt

As many as 3659 industrial units have been established in the Himachal Pradesh during the last four years with an investment of Rs 3581.48 crore providing employment to 48422 youth, an official spokesman here said.

In addition, the State Level Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority approved 283 industrial proposals involving investments worth Rs 13262.27 crore and employment potential of 26,680 persons, he said.

Besides 7054 employment opportunities were created by effective implementation of Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme and loans worth Rs 23.93 crore were distributed to the youth to start their self-employment ventures.

With a view to giving boost to industrialisation, three state of the art industrial areas with world class facilities are being developed in Una, Kangra and Solan districts to facilitate the entrepreneurs.

Land measuring 72-82-74 hectare has been transferred for developing industrial area at Kandrori in Kangra district at a cost of Rs 88.05 crore. Similarly, Rs 95.77 crore would be spent on developing an industrial area at Pandoga in Una district, the spokesman said.

A Technology Centre is coming up at Baddi with a cost of Rs 102 crore and land measuring 100 bighas had been provided at Bhatoli-Kalan village for this purpose. The centre provide technological support and tooling facilities to micro, small and medium sector enterprises and also help in skill development and up-gradation of unemployed youth.

In order to boost export from the State, Inland Container Depot has been set up at a cost of Rs 14.42 crore at Baddi while a Trade Centre with an investment of Rs 10.81 crore and a Ware House at a cost of Rs 26.89 crore have been established at Baddi, he said.

Further, a Common Effluent Treatment Plant had been constructed at Baddi at a cost of Rs 12 crore and a Labour Hostel has been constructed at Bathu in Una district at a cost of Rs 4.46 crore.

The spokesman said that the Pollution-free and peaceful atmosphere, rich natural resources, un-interrupted power supply, sound infrastructure, attractive incentives and responsive administration are major incentives which make Himachal, a favorite destination for the entrepreneurs.

To attract industrial investment, 'Industry by Invitation' has been mooted and the state government is organizing special investor's meets in different parts of the country.

The government has reduced electricity duty applicable to industrial enterprises in case of Extra High Tension from 17 percent to 13 percent, for existing medium and large industries from 15-17 percent to 11 percent.

For new medium and large industries electricity duty has been fixed at 5 percent for first five years while for existing small scale industries the rate has been reduced from 9 to 5 percent.

Further, for new small scale industries, it has been fixed at 1 percent for first five years and to facilitate the entrepreneurs, the Government has decided to reduce the stamp duty by fifty percent on sale deed or lease deed for setting up a new industry.