2016: A look back

The year may well be remembered for “demonetisation,” but other key policies were launched as well

January

PM Narendra Modi launches new policy initiative “Start-up India” cheered by top executives of some storied tech start-ups

Govt announces the launch of “Income Disclosure Scheme”, a four-month window from June 1 to September 30 for tax dodgers to come clean and disclose hidden assets or face action

The government rolls back the controversial budget proposal to tax employees’ provident fund (EPF) withdrawals, caving in to mounting opposition by labour unions, the salaried class and rival political parties.

The RBI cuts the repo rate to a 5-year low of 6.5 percent

India cements world’s fastest growing economy status; data shows GDP grew 7.6% in 2015-16, ahead of China’s 6.9%

The government accepts 7 th Seventh Pay Commission recommendations, approving a big jump in salaries and pensions, benefitting 10 million people

Raghuram Rajan announces his decision to step down as RBI governor and return to academia after his three-year term ends in September

The government eases foreign direct investment (FDI) norms for several sectors including defence, food products, aviation and retail

India’s reforms programme initiated in 1991 completes 25 years

Parliament amends the Constitution for a nationwide goods and services tax (GST)

Government appoints Urjit Patel as the new RBI governor

Thousands avail `Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS)’ disclosing assets worth over Rs 65,000 crore

Union Cabinet approves plan to do away with the 92-year old practice of a separate Railway Budget. Rail budget merged with Union Budget from 2017-18. Budget presentation advanced by a month to February 1 from 2017

The RBI cuts its key lending—the repo rate—by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent. This was the first policy supervised by the newly set up six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)

PM Narendra Modi announces “demonetisation” of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes from midnight of November 8

The government offers a new window for tax dodgers to come clean, allowing them to declare hidden wealth by paying an effective tax of 50 percent and depositing 25 percent of undisclosed income in a welfare programme—the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Deposit Scheme, 2016'.

States and Centre agree on a four-tiered GST rate structure