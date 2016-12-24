2016: A look back

Here is a look at key policy decisions of 2016
Dec 24, 2016, 04.24 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2016: A look back

Here is a look at key policy decisions of 2016

2016: A look back

Here is a look at key policy decisions of 2016

Gaurav Choudhury
Moneycontrol

The year may well be remembered for “demonetisation,” but other key policies were launched as well

January

  • PM Narendra Modi launches new policy initiative “Start-up India” cheered by top executives of some storied tech start-ups
February

  • Govt announces the launch of “Income Disclosure Scheme”, a four-month window from June 1 to September 30 for tax dodgers to come clean and disclose hidden assets or face action
March

  • The government rolls back the controversial budget proposal to tax employees’ provident fund (EPF) withdrawals, caving in to mounting opposition by labour unions, the salaried class and rival political parties.
April

  • The RBI cuts the repo rate to a 5-year low of 6.5 percent
May

  • India cements world’s fastest growing economy status; data shows GDP grew 7.6% in 2015-16, ahead of China’s 6.9%
June

  • The government accepts 7th Seventh Pay Commission recommendations, approving a big jump in salaries and pensions, benefitting 10 million people
  • Raghuram Rajan announces his decision to step down as RBI governor and return to academia after his three-year term ends in September
  • The government eases foreign direct investment (FDI) norms for several sectors including defence, food products, aviation and retail
July

  • India’s reforms programme initiated in 1991 completes 25 years
August

  • Parliament amends the Constitution for a nationwide goods and services tax (GST)
September

  • Government appoints Urjit Patel as the new RBI governor
  • Thousands avail `Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS)’ disclosing assets worth over Rs 65,000 crore
  • Union Cabinet approves plan to do away with the 92-year old practice of a separate Railway Budget. Rail budget merged with Union Budget from 2017-18. Budget presentation advanced by a month to February 1 from 2017
October

  • The RBI cuts its key lending—the repo rate—by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent. This was the first policy supervised by the newly set up six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)
November

  • PM Narendra Modi announces “demonetisation” of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes from midnight of November 8
  • The government offers a new window for tax dodgers to come clean, allowing them to declare hidden wealth by paying an effective tax of 50 percent and depositing 25 percent of undisclosed income in a welfare programme—the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Deposit Scheme, 2016'.
  • States and Centre agree on a four-tiered GST rate structure
December

  • GST council clears two key supplementary legislations                      
  • 50-day window to deposit old notes ends; currency supply in banks still not normal
Tags  demonetisation Narendra Modi Start-up India EPF RBI GST
2016: A look back

