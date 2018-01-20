A year in the Oval Office: Winners and losers from Donald Trump's foreign policy play

Saturday will mark a year since Donald Trump took over the Oval Office, becoming the 45th President of the United States.

Over the last year, the White House has seen several uncanny moments that have often left the international community call the US a "retreating" superpower.

Donald Trump has not only attempted reforms such as overhaul of the tax system or the imposition of the immigration ban domestically, but has also marked a change in US' approach overseas.

Trump administration's handling of several issues and putting "America first" has resulted into the US conceding space to Russia and China in the international arena. Trump's actions have also helped some countries assert their dominance domestically or in their immediate neighbourhood, such as Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Here is a list of winners and losers from Donald Trump's foreign policy:

Winners

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's new Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been a direct beneficiary of Trump's foreign policy.

The Prince, slated to take over reigns of the oil-rich Kingdom in the future, has unleashed a series of reforms to steer the Saudi economy away from its dependence on oil. Mohammad bin Salman has also tried to strengthen his hold over key institutions in the country.

In November, an anti-corruption committee headed by bin Salman detained 16 princes including billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, four ministers and tens of former ministers in an anti-corruption purge.



....Some of those they are harshly treating have been “milking” their country for years!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2017

Days after the purge, Trump publically praised the move and supported the Saudi heir apparent. The move further strengthened bin Salman's grip over the kingdom.

China

A month after Chinese President Xi Jinping was handed a new term and unprecedented power by the Communist Party Congress, which made him the first leader since Mao Zedong to get his ideology register in the Chinese Constitution during his lifetime, Xi gave Trump a guided tour of the Forbidden City in Beijing.

While the tour not only worked as a photo op, it also helped project Xi on par with Donald Trump, as a leader of the world. Trump’s failure to bring up specific trade and security-related concerns, coupled with his praise for China's leadership worked further in Xi's favour.



Spoke to President Xi of China to congratulate him on his extraordinary elevation. Also discussed NoKo & trade, two very important subjects! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017



Over the last year, China actively stepped-up its interference in world affairs, also proposing to mediate to help defuse tension on the Korean peninsula. China's active participation, in US foreign policy cavity, help boost its stature as a world power.

Israel

The United States allocated USD 3.1 billion to Israel as security assistance in its budget, amidst "deep cuts" to foreign aid elsewhere. While Trump has attempted to withdraw from international commitments otherwise, the US-Israel partnership remained a top priority.

I fulfilled my campaign promise - others didn’t! pic.twitter.com/bYdaOHmPVJ— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2017

Keeping the promise made by him in the 2016 election campaign, in December, Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, reversing decades of US and international policy on the holy city. The move drew widespread criticism from the Arab world.

Trump also announced that US embassy in Israel would be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem within a year.

Losers

Pakistan

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that his country would have to start surviving without the aid provided by the US.

The statement came after Trump, on January 1, said that the US had given Pakistan USD 33 billion as aid over the last 15 years and had received nothing in return except "lies, deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools". Trump further said that Pakistan gave "safe haven to terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!".

Days later, the US State Department froze most military aid to Pakistan.

Earlier in 2017, in a move that dealt a major blow to Pakistan, US designated Syed Salahuddin, the chief of Kashmiri militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, as a "global terrorist".

In December 2017, Vice President Mike Pence had said that US had put Pakistan on notice for providing safe haven to the Taliban and other terror organisations in its soil. These moves by the Trump administration were seen by observers as a 'pro-India' stand.



The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018



Iran

The US President has given an ultimatum to the Hassan Rouhani-led regime to "fix the deal's disastrous flaws" in the Nuclear Deal signed in 2015 between the Permanent Five members of the United Nations and Iran.



Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

According to the deal, Iran drastically cut down its nuclear program in return for lifting of sanctions. Iran's economy had hugely benefitted from the lifting of sanctions.

Following Trump's warning, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded that the deal was not renegotiable and that Trump’s stance "amounts to desperate attempts to undermine a solid multilateral agreement," casting a shadow over US-Iran relations further.

North Korea

While President Trump on Monday said that he probably had a “very good relationship” with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the tension between the two rival nations has gone from bad to worse over the last year.

At one point, Trump threatened to unleash "fire and fury" as a reply to North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests. The sixth nuclear test by the North prompted Trump to re-list North Koreas as a State Sponsor of Terrorism in November 2017.



The Chinese Envoy, who just returned from North Korea, seems to have had no impact on Little Rocket Man. Hard to believe his people, and the military, put up with living in such horrible conditions. Russia and China condemned the launch. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

Donald Trump attacking Kim Jong-un, calling him a "little rocket man". Pyongyang's foreign minister called Trump a "mentally deranged person full of megalomania," escalating the tension further.