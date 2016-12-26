Willing to move to court: RTI activist on refusal by RBI

In response to an RTI filed by activist Venkatesh Nayak, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) refused to disclose the details of meetings of Central Board of Directors on the issue of demonetisation.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Nayak said that the notification on November 8 did not offer enough information on reasons behind this reform.

He said that the public wants to know the thought process that went behind this move.

He has filed an appeal with the department of economic affairs (DEA) and RBI on the RTI dismissal and is yet to hear from the department. Nayak further said that he is willing to move to court if required on this subject.



