Willing to move to court: RTI activist on refusal by RBI

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 activist Venkatesh Nayak said that the notification on November 8 did not offer enough information on reasons behind this reform.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 26, 2016, 10.26 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Willing to move to court: RTI activist on refusal by RBI

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 activist Venkatesh Nayak said that the notification on November 8 did not offer enough information on reasons behind this reform.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Willing to move to court: RTI activist on refusal by RBI

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 activist Venkatesh Nayak said that the notification on November 8 did not offer enough information on reasons behind this reform.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

In response to an RTI filed by activist Venkatesh Nayak, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) refused to disclose the details of meetings of Central Board of Directors on the issue of demonetisation.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Nayak said that the notification on November 8 did not offer enough information on reasons behind this reform.

He said that the public wants to know the thought process that went behind this move.

He has filed an appeal with the department of economic affairs (DEA) and RBI on the RTI dismissal and is yet to hear from the department. Nayak further said that he is willing to move to court if required on this subject.

Watch video for more.

Tags  Reserve Bank of India RBI DEA RTI Venkatesh Nayak
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Willing to move to court: RTI activist on refusal by RBI

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login