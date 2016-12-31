Will continue to support rights of West Pakistani Refugees: BJP

BJP today condemned Hurriyat and other political parties for opposing the grant of domicile certificate to the West Pakistani Refugees residing in Jammu and Kashmir and said it will continue to support the rights of the WPRs.

"Hartal called by Hurriyat and other separatist groups yesterday to oppose the grant of domicile certificate to WPRs is very unfortunate, unwarranted and uncalled for. BJP strongly opposes the efforts of these pro-Pakistan elements to politicise a humanitarian issue," BJP state spokesperson Brig Anil Gupta (retd) said.

He condemned the attitude of Hurriyat and political parties who are opposing the grant of domicile certificate to the WPRs residing in the state and said what was more discomforting is that these people belong to economically backward segment of the society and have been denied the growth opportunities due to no fault of theirs.

"It is very unfortunate that a section of society living among us is termed as refugees and denied basic rights on the plea that they are not the state subjects and have migrated from West Pakistan at the time of partition," he said.

Even after 70 years of independence they are being given this treatment in their own country due to the "parochial outlook" of the majority community in the state is tragic, Gupta said.

"It is the influx of illegal Bangladeshi and Burmese migrants that has resulted in the demographic change and ironically they do not raise any voice against them but welcome them.

"This highlights their communal outlook. Our Party will continue to support the WPR and ensure that justice is delivered to them," he said.

Taking a dig at the National Conference's stand, Gupta said political parties like NC are misquoting history and trying to mislead the people of Jammu using the name of late Maharaja Hari Singh.

"Their contention that State Subject laws were enacted by the Maharaja to safeguard the interest of Dogras is being quoted out of context.

"The State Subject Act was enacted by the Maharaja in 1927 to protect the rights of its citizens when J&K was an independent state.

"It was the Maharaja only who had acceded the state with India in 1947 and it was his desire that his state should be a part of Union of India," he said.

He said, "All citizens of J&K are now citizens of India." Had the Maharaja been alive he would have himself ensured that any law that keeps his state away from rest of the country should be "abrogated", the spokesperson said.

"He would have ensured that these helpless people are given all rights immediately and they would not have to suffer this humiliation for 70 years," he said.

It was surprising and unfortunate that parties which had included this issue in their election manifestos in the past were now opposing the issue of the domicile certificate.

"The statements of Ambika Soni in Jammu and Congress spokesperson Meem Afzal in Srinagar clearly show that the Congress was only exploiting them for narrow political gains and now that their plight is being improved by the present BJP government they have joined hands with the Hurriyat and others to oppose the same," he said.

"Issue of domicile certificate will enable the WP refugees to seek central government jobs including in the armed forces.

There will be quota for them in the 5 IRP Battalions being raised under Prime Minister Special Package for J&K," he said.

The contention that it is an attempt to change the state's demography, Gupta said it is not understood as to how it will affect the demography of the state since they have been staying here since 1947.