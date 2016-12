What makes a good government? Raghuram Rajan answers

Former Reserve Bank governor Raghuram Rajan, in a blog in Livemint , says that alongwith strong government, the rule of law and democratic accountability, free markets complete the main pillars of a liberal democracy.While strong government refers to 'good governance’, rule of law are restrictions that will come in government’s path. Democratic accountability, he says, is acceptance by the people.But, the Rajan’s main argument is the big question mark on what makes a good government. While citing examples from the history, Rajan says that good government may not necessarily move in the right direction.In India, he believes that democratic accountability is the strongest. Rule of Law is too applicable to the country. The weakness or minus is the ‘government’s capacity to deliver public services’.For Rajan, the biggest positive now is people becoming equipped to compete and young entrepreneurs focused on achieving their aim.For prosperity, Rajan says that economic inclusion and a level-playing field is needed. Access to basic facilities – healthcare, markets, finance and education – is imperative to growth.