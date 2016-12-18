Uttarakhand employees to get 7th Pay Commission hike from Jan

Ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections next year, the state government has decided to implement recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission from January 1, official sources said.

The decision, which will benefit around 2.5 lakh government employees and pensioners, was taken in the state cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Harish Rawat yesterday. The government employees will get the benefit of the 7th Pay Commission from January 1 next year, they said.

The arrears for this year will be paid after the finalisation of the procedure for the same.

As a result of the cabinet's decision, the treasury will have to bear a burden of Rs 3000 crore, they said.

The decision to implement the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for government employees of corporation and public venture will be taken by their board and Finance Secretary Amit Negi has been assigned responsibility in this regard.

Dehradun-Haridwar-Rishikesh have been declared metropoliton cities and a consent to make a detailed project report for metro has been given to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The state government also posed a penalty of Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.5 crore for PG doctors for violating bond of 5 years with the state for essential service.