US diplomat Nisha Desai Biswal to visit India for talks

While in India, the Assistant Secretary will meet government leaders to discuss trade and business ties, as well as a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues to deepen the US-India strategic partnership, the State Department said.
Jan 05, 2017, 08.07 AM | Source: PTI

Nisha Desai Biswal, one of the top ranking Indian-American officials in the outgoing Obama administration, will make her last official visit to India this week to discuss a range of bilateral and global issues, in a bid to deepen strategic Indo-US partnership.

Biswal, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, will travel to New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Mumbai from January 5-12 where she will meet with government officials and business leaders to discuss the dynamic growth in ties between the United States and India, the State Department said in a statement yesterday.

"While in India, the Assistant Secretary will meet government leaders to discuss trade and business ties, as well as a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues to deepen the US-India strategic partnership," the State Department said.

Biswal, among other things, will attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Ahmedabad where she will meet with government and community leaders.

She will also attend the annual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Bengaluru, which marks the contributions of the overseas Indian community to the development of India, the State Department announced.

