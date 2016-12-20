UP govt launches 'Dial-100' in Ghaziabad

The Uttar Pradesh government today flagged off 16 vehicles as part of its 'Dial-100' campaign aimed at better policing in the district.

The campaign was launched by Samajwadi Party MLC Rakesh Yadav at Harsaon police lines area here.

"This is the dream project of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. It has been developed as the fastest and most effective service for policing which will enhance security in the society," he told reporters.

Circle officer of police lines Anoop Kumar said that under the project, 64 jeeps have been allocated to the district administration.

The Dial-100 service will be directly connected to Lucknow headquarters. Every distress call will be monitored there and the call will be forwarded to the district concerned, he said.

"A total of 250 policemen have been trained for this service and they will be under the command of Lucknow control room. All the vehicles have GPS technology and at least three to four policemen will be deputed on each vehicle. This service has been designed on the lines of the emergency number '911' of United States," Kumar added.