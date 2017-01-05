UP elections: Tough fight expected between BJP, Samajwadi party

Jan 05, 2017, 08.42 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
As 5 states get set to go to polls in the next few weeks, the India Today Axis Opinion Poll has predicted a landslide victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Shankkar Aiyar, Political Economy Analyst & Author shared his readings and outlook on the same and Deven Choksey of KRChoksey Investment Managers assessed the market impact.
For entire interview, watch accompanying video.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.