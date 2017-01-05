UP elections: Tough fight expected between BJP, Samajwadi party

As 5 states get set to go to polls in the next few weeks, the India Today Axis Opinion Poll has predicted a landslide victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Jan 05, 2017, 08.42 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

UP elections: Tough fight expected between BJP, Samajwadi party

As 5 states get set to go to polls in the next few weeks, the India Today Axis Opinion Poll has predicted a landslide victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

UP elections: Tough fight expected between BJP, Samajwadi party

As 5 states get set to go to polls in the next few weeks, the India Today Axis Opinion Poll has predicted a landslide victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

As 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur - get set to go to polls in the next few weeks, the India Today Axis Opinion Poll has predicted a landslide victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Shankkar Aiyar, Political Economy Analyst & Author shared his readings and outlook on the same and Deven Choksey of KRChoksey Investment Managers assessed the market impact.

For entire interview, watch accompanying video.

Tags  BJP Shankkar Aiyar Deven Choksey KRChoksey Investment Managers market India Today Axis Opinion
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
UP elections: Tough fight expected between BJP, Samajwadi party

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.