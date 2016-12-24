Union minister Manoj Sinha injured in road accident in UP

Dec 24, 2016, 01.47 PM | Source: PTI
Union minister Manoj Sinha was today injured in a road accident near Gorakhpur town in Uttar Pradesh this evening.
He sustained a fracture in his left arm in the accident which took place around 7.15 PM on the Tapti river bridge when he was coming to Gorakhpur from Barabanki, CPRO of North Eastern Railway (NER), said Sanjay Yadav.