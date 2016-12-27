Unaccounted cash Rs 36 lakh in 2,000 notes seized in TN

Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 36 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2,000 notes were seized from a car in nearby Tirupur district, early today and five persons taken into custody in this connection, police said.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 27, 2016, 01.21 PM | Source: PTI

Unaccounted cash Rs 36 lakh in 2,000 notes seized in TN

Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 36 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2,000 notes were seized from a car in nearby Tirupur district, early today and five persons taken into custody in this connection, police said.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Unaccounted cash Rs 36 lakh in 2,000 notes seized in TN

Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 36 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2,000 notes were seized from a car in nearby Tirupur district, early today and five persons taken into custody in this connection, police said.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Unaccounted cash Rs 36 lakh in 2,000 notes seized in TN
Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 36 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2,000 notes were seized from a car in nearby Tirupur district, early today and five persons taken into custody in this connection, police said.

During a routine vehicle check, the car sped away without stopping at the checkpost but police managed to chase and intercept it at Perumanallur, some 10 KM from Tirupur, they said.

They searched and found cash Rs 36 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2,000 notes in the vehicle, police said adding five persons from here were taken into custody for interrogation.

Police have informed the Income Tax Department. 

Tags  cash denomination Income Tax Tirupur
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Unaccounted cash Rs 36 lakh in 2,000 notes seized in TN
Wire News
Platinum Member
683 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login